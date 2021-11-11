Digital Transformation Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Adobe Systems Inc. , Google Inc. , Dell Inc. , Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this Digital Transformation Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Digital Transformation Market report helps businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Some of The Leading Players of Digital Transformation Market

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

Adobe Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

Dell Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Space for implementation across SMEs provides significant opportunity to the players in the value chain and increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals offers huge scope to the digital transformation market to expand are providing significant opportunities for the providers of digital transformation to increase the market share in the regions. With the increasing global competition, business are ensuring their digital presence and are efficiently utilizing digital technology to sustain in the market. Organizations in the present era, regardless of their size, are exploiting digital technologies for effective functioning and cost reduction. Also, the implementation of digital solutions is gaining pace across various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, media & entertainment and retail among others. These industries are increasingly benefiting themselves from digital transformation. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of digital transformation market based by components, deployment type, and end-user.

Market Insights

North America holds the largest market share in digital transformation market

Currently, North America is dominating the global digital transformation market in terms of installation which in turn boost the demand for digital Transformation. This is due to the reason that the region is highly advanced in terms of technology as well as economy. Also, the region is one of the early adopters of new technology in any market. Therefore, the digital transformation solution has already been adopted by most of the industry verticals in the region and is still increasing with the increase in the number of companies in the region in different verticals.

On-premise is the leading deployment type in digital transformation market

The deployment type of the digital transformation includes cloud and on-premise. In 2017, on-premise holds the largest market share in the digital transformation market. This is due to the reason that many of the company don’t prefer giving their personal data to other organizations for the digital transformation. Also, data of some of the industry vertical such as government and public sector organizations, and BFSI is highly secured and can’t be transferred to any of the outer organizations. Therefore, these industry verticals opt for on-premise digital transformation in which the software and hardware are implemented in the organization and everything is observed and governed under the client organization.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Transformation Market Landscape

4 Digital Transformation Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital Transformation Market Analysis- Global

6 Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Digital Transformation Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

