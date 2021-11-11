E-Cigarette Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players Turning Point Brands, Japan Tobacco, Nicotek, Philip Morris International, Vmr Flavours, Reynolds American

An electronic cigarette (E-cigarette) is a battery-powered electronic device that consists of an atomizer, a battery, and an inhaler, which offers a similar experience of tobacco smoking without inhalation of smoke. The E-cigarette is filled with a solution containing nicotine free or nicotine liquid that is heated and converted into vapor, and inhaled, and is considered less harmful in comparison with conventional cigarettes. Today, this device is being accepted as a substitute for conventional cigarettes, as it provides benefits like no pollution, zero smoke, and reduces health-related problems.

An upsurge in awareness related to harmful effects of conventional cigarettes, eco-friendliness and social acceptability of e-cigarettes, increase in technological developments by E-cigarette manufacturers, and the increasing number of vape shops and designated stores drive the growth of the market. However, strict legal framework and increased lobbying by pharmaceutical giants are the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the E-cigarette market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global E-Cigarette

Compare major E-Cigarette providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for E-Cigarette providers

Profiles of major E-Cigarette providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for E-Cigarette -intensive vertical sectors

E-Cigarette Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

E-Cigarette Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of E-Cigarette market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global E-Cigarette market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the E-Cigarette market is provided.

