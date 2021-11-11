Electric Power Distribution Automation Market: to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2016 – 2024

The Electric Power Distribution Automation Market study, by Persistence Market Research, is a collation of valuable insights related to market size, market share, profitability margin, growth dynamics and regional proliferation of this business vertical. The study further includes a detailed analysis pertaining to key challenges, growth opportunities and application segments of the Electric Power Distribution Automation Market.

Distribution Automation System refers to a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies and sensors the enables to coordinate and monitor the distribution assets of electric power. Electric power distribution automation system is important part of smart grid systems. Distribution automation system provides benefits of efficient and reliable operations within the grid.

Request For Sample Report:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10795

The Electric power distribution automation market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a double digit increase in CAGR by the year 2019. Some of the key factors driving the market are need for automation and intelligent systems in electric power distribution. Some of the factors inhibiting the market growth are less technologies availability in electric power system and implementation of the system. The market is having opportunities in residential market and in geographies such as Asia Pacific including India, Australia and many more.

Request For Customization on this Report:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/10795

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation market is segmented on the basis of end users, technology and geography. By end users the market can be segmented into manufacturers, commercial, information technology, telecom and many others. On the basis of technology the market is segmented into communication, sensors, monitoring devices, advanced power electronic technologies and many more. By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world.

Some of the key players in the market are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, GE Corp., S&C Electric Co., Atlantic City Electric Co., including many others.