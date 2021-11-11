Electric Vehicle Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2027 – Top Key players like BAIC, BYD Company Motors, Daimler, Ford Motor, General Motors

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The electric vehicle market has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years owing to the significant advancements in the electric vehicles industry. Further, the initiatives by various environmental agencies for the reduction of the carbon footprint from vehicular emissions have also propelled the global demand for electric vehicles. The market for electric vehicles has witnessed a mercurial rise in both developed countries such as the U.S. and developing countries such as China majorly due to presence of large automotive manufacturing hubs and demand for clean energy vehicles.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising concerns about global warming and the growing need to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the electric vehicle market in the coming few years. However, the lack of standardization in the electric vehicle industry is anticipated to pose a the challenge in the growth of the electric vehicle market. Further, increasing usage of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) EV charging stations for the electric vehicles is expected to provide significant opportunities for the players operating in the electric vehicle market.

Key players profiled in the report include BAIC Group, BYD Company Motors, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan Motor Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electric Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the electric vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle category and geography. The global electric vehicle market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type and vehicle category. Based on type, the electric vehicle market is segmented into below battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles. On the basis of the vehicle category, the electric vehicle market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers.

