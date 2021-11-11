ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market:

Executive Summary

According to Analytics research report, the Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.2% by volume during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of construction sector. Leading Steel Pipe manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which could bear more stress and load and have hard tensile strength. The demand is growing from major developing cities for the construction of infrastructure projects.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market – By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes) and By Value (USD Million). The Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market has been analyzed By Application sector (Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbon Process, Automotive, Boiler and Heat Exchanger, Plumbing-HVAC-Fire Fighting, Structural, General Engineering, Irrigation & Water Treatment, Others) and By Size (Large Diameter -Above 6 inch dia, Small Diameter – Below 6 inch dia). The Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea). The market has been assessed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global ERW Steel pipes and tubes market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, development of larger projects in construction sectors along with improvement and expansion of industries.

The report titled “Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Application Sector (Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbon Process, Automotive, Boiler and Heat Exchanger, Plumbing HVAC and Fire Fighting, Structural, General Engineering, Irrigation and Water Treatment, Others), By Size (Large Diameter -Above 6inch dia, Small Diameter – Below 6 inch dia), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)” has covered and analysed the potential of global ERW steel pipe & tube market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), By Value (USD Million) – Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

• Analysis By Application sector – Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbon Process, Automotive, Boiler and Heat Exchanger, Plumbing-HVAC-Fire Fighting, Structural, General Engineering, Irrigation & Water Treatment, Others

• Analysis By Size (Large Diameter -Above 6 inch dia, Small Diameter – Below 6 inch dia).

Regional ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), By Value (USD Million) – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis By Application sector – Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbon Process, Automotive, Boiler and Heat Exchanger, Plumbing-HVAC-Fire Fighting, Structural, General Engineering, Irrigation & Water Treatment, Others

• Analysis By Size (Large Diameter -Above 6 inch dia, Small Diameter – Below 6 inch dia).

Country Analysis – ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), By Value (USD Million) – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis By Application sector – Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbon Process, Automotive, Boiler and Heat Exchanger, Plumbing-HVAC-Fire Fighting, Structural, General Engineering, Irrigation & Water Treatment, Others

• Analysis By Size (Large Diameter -Above 6 inch dia, Small Diameter – Below 6 inch dia).

Company Analysis – Arcelor Mittal, NSSMC Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, United Steel Corp., Tata Steel Group, APL Apollo, EVRAZ, TENARIS, Welspun Corp. Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Steel Sector Outlook

5. Product Overview

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis

9. North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis

10. North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: Country Analysis

11. Europe ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis

12. Europe ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: Country Analysis

13. Asia Pacific ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis

14. Asia Pacific ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: Country Analysis

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Arcelor Mittal

15.2 NSSMC Corporation

15.3 JFE Steel Corporation

15.4 United States Steel Corp

15.5 TATA Steel Group

15.6 APL Apollo Ltd.

15.7 EVRAZ

15.8 TENARIS

15.9 Welspun Corp.

15.10 Maharashtra Seamless Limited

Continuous…

