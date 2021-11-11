Europe Swine Feed Premix Market Research 2019, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2024

Europe Swine Feed Premix Market report provides a basic overview of the Europe Swine Feed Premix industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the Europe Swine Feed Premix provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. Europe Swine Feed Premix report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

The feed premix is a uniform mixture of one or more micro-ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids with diluent and/or carrier. Premixes are used to facilitate uniform dispersion of micro-ingredients in a larger mix. The market is currently witnessing a steady growth due to an increasing scope of applications in the livestock industry. The manufacturers supply premixes to assure regular uniform supply of nutrients to the animals, enhance the quality of feed and productivity of the swine. The end consumers of feed premix are compound feed manufacturers, integrators, farmers, home-mixers, livestock, and aquaculture industry. Germany, Spain and Russia are the major consumers in the region accounting for over 45% of the market. Russia is forecasted to be the fastest growing market.

High Value Animal Protein Is Driving the Market

The meat, fish, eggs, and dairy provide a complete source of protein to human body which is driving demand among the health-conscious population. The level of income and consumption of animal protein are positively related. Therefore rising incomes in developing nations and urbanization have led to a global surge in meat production.

The worldwide economic downturn has had a very limited effect on the global meat market, which has maintained its positive outlook. The highest increase in meat consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific’s because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth. For example, Chinese demand for meat continues to surpass the domestic supply, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada; in 2007, China imported 1.35 million metric tons of meat, this increased to 1.84 million metric tons in 2008. In the year 2015, the pork exports to China from the European Union alone stood at 1.9 million metric tons. At present, the EU is the largest exporter of pork to China holding over 65% of the China’s pork imports. Besides, China fell short in producing enough pork to feed the growing pork demand in the country. This is further driving the swine production and pork exports in Europe.

Key Developments in the Market

• 2016: Land O’Lakes, will acquire Southern States Cooperative, Inc.’s animal feed business.

• 2016: Cargill revolutionizes fish industry with modified shrimp feed.

• 2017: Biomin has recently setup it’s seventh Centre for Applied Animal Nutrition in Tulln, Austria. This research Centre will focus on piglet and broiler nutrition.

Major Players: LAND O LAKES FEED, CARGILL INC, DSM NV, BIOMIN, LALLEMAND ANIMAL NUTRITION, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND, amongst others

Europe Swine Feed Premix Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Europe Swine Feed Premix industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Europe Swine Feed Premix production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

