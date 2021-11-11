Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) is an imaging technique for collection and processing information across electromagnetic spectrum. The prime function of HSI is to form a spectrum of each pixel of image to study objects. The need to have a prior knowledge about a sample to be studied is eliminated using HSI technique. This technique is used to track development of crops, diagnosis of retinopathy, and identify & detect contaminants in food. HSI technique plays significant role in research areas, such as nano-toxicology and nano-drug delivery.

Increasing adoption of HSI in the life science & diagnostics, defense, and agricultural industries are driving the growth of the European hyperspectral imaging market. However, requirement of high investments, reimbursement issues, and high installation costs are affecting the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancements create opportunities in the market.

The European hyperspectral imaging market is segmented based on applications and countries. On the basis of applications, the market is further classified based on agriculture industry, environmental monitoring, food industry, life science & medical diagnostics, military & surveillance, mining & mineralogy, machine control, and process vision. The market is divided based on countries into Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, and others.

The prominent companies operating in the market are Cubert-GmbH, Surface Optics Corp., VK DI Kerschhaggl GmbH, IMEC, Inno-spec GmbH, Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S, LemnaTec GmbH, SPECIM Spectral Imaging Ltd., Headwall Photonics Inc., and Telops Inc. Expansions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others are some of the key strategies adopted by prominent companies to gain strong foothold of the market.

Geographically, the European hyperspectral imaging market is segmented into Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, and others.

