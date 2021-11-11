Friction Modifier Additives Market: to See Incredible Growth During 2016 – 2026

The ‘Friction Modifier Additives Market’ report, by Persistence Market Research, is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The Friction Modifier Additives Market report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players in the industry.

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market: Overview

Friction modifier additives are polar molecules added to lubricants for the purpose of minimizing light surface contacts such as sliding and rolling, which might occur in a given machine design. Friction modifiers are also known as boundary lubrication additives.

Esters, fatty acids (natural and synthetic), as well as some solid materials such as graphite and molybdenum disulfide are used for the purpose of friction reduction. The molecules in these materials have a polar end (head) and an oil-soluble end (tail). Once placed into service, the polar end of the molecule finds a metal surface and attaches itself. If you could see the orientation of the molecules on the surface, it would appear something like the fibers of a carpet, with each molecule stacked vertically besides the other.

These molecules provide a cushioning effect when one of the coated surfaces connects with another coated surface, as long as the frictional contact is light. If the contact is heavy, then the molecules are brushed off, eliminating any potential benefit of the friction modifier additive.

All in all, friction modifier additives affect the frictional properties between two rubbing surfaces and thus preventing scoring, reduce wear and noise, and also helps in preventing micro pitting in industrial gear lubricants.

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market: Segmentation

The global friction modifier additives market can be segmented on the basis of raw material, application, and region.

On the basis of raw material, the global friction modifier additives market can be segmented into: esters, natural and synthetic fatty acids, graphite, and molybdenum disulfide, etc.

On the basis of application, the global friction modifier additives market can be segmented as: gasoline engine oils, automatic & manual transmission, tractor hydraulic systems, power steering, shock absorbers, and metalworking applications, etc.

On the basis of region, the global friction modifier additives market can be segmented into: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising consumer inclination towards enhancing fuel efficiency of vehicles, variations in transmission fluids and temperatures, continuing requirements for extended hardware durability, specification changes driven by OEMs are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global friction modifier additives market over the forecast period.

Rising raw material prices, reduction of drain intervals, and export/import laws and regulations are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global friction modifier additives market

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market: Region wise Outlook

The global friction modifier additives market is projected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR from 2016 to 2026. Currently, North America and Western Europe are the matured market for friction modifier additive suppliers. However, Asia-Pacific, and MEA are expected to become lucrative regional market for key players operating in the global friction modifier additives market. FMI forecast the market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global friction modifier additives market are: BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Afton Chemical Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company, LLC, Archoil, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, Croda International Plc, and Evonik Industries, etc.

