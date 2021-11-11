Global Activewear Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2024

A fresh report titled “Activewear Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Activewear Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Active-wear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities. It helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to its various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics.

Extensive and unique advantages offered by Active-wear such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global Active-wear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for Active-wear. Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of Active-wear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of customers in walking for fitness is leading to surge in sales of sport shoes and Active-wear shorts & t-shirts.

Moreover, holistic approach of customers towards athleisure wear is positively impacting the overall market growth. Furthermore, increase in fitness and sports consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth. However, volatile cost of raw materials and high cost of designing result in excessive cost of the final product, thereby declining sales of Active-wear among price-sensitive consumers. Likewise, availability of counterfeit brands causes inconvenience & safety issues for customers, which adversely impact the market growth. On the contrary, growth in number of promotional activities is anticipated to create product & brand awareness, which accelerates the market growth. In addition, initiatives by various organizations such as rise in number of Active-wear-related campaigns and programs are presumed to expand the consumer base. Moreover, development of green textile and its use in formulation of Active-wear is expected to attract green consumers, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the global Active-wear industry on the basis of product, fabric, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into ready to wear; fashion outer, pants, & t-shirts; rash guard, wet suit, & swim wear; shoes (sports shoes, aqua shoes, and aqua socks); and fashion brand. Based on fabric, it is classified into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others (rayon and modal). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the Active-wear market include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., GAP Inc., Nike, Inc., North Face, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Puma Se, and Under Armour, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Active-wear market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists in evaluating the prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Ready to Wear

– Fashion Outer, Pants, T-Shirts

– Rash Guard, Wet Suit, Swim Wear

– Shoes (Sports Shoes, Aqua Shoes, Aqua Socks)

– Fashion Brand

By Fabric

– Polyester

– Nylon

– Neoprene

– Polypropylene

– Spandex

– Cotton

– Others (Rayon and Lyocell)

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

