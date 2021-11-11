Global Biomedical Refrigerators & Freezers Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2027

The global Biomedical Refrigerators & Freezers Market is segmented in By Refrigerator & Freezer Type:-Blood Bank Refrigerators, Shock Freezers, Laboratory Refrigerators, Laboratory Freezers, Plasma Freezers, Ultra Low Freezers, Cryogenic Storage Systems; By End-User:-Hospitals, Pharmacies, Research Laboratories, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers, Others and by regions. Biomedical Refrigerators & Freezers Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Samples having biological origin with temperature sensitivity need specific conditions for their operational storage. Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are medical equipment that can be used for storing various biomedical samples. These biomedical samples include biological reagents, vaccines, medicines, blood, plasma, blood derivatives, ribonucleic acid (RNA), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), flammable chemicals etc.

North-America holds a dominant position in terms of revenue in the global market due to the highly developed healthcare infrastructures, the presence of a large number of world’s leading biomedical companies, and the vast life sciences research activities undertaken every year. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative region of all owing to the continuous rise in the geriatric population along with increase in the number of chronic diseases and blood transfusion procedures.

Growing Demand due to Increasing Chronic Diseases

High demand for blood transfusions, organ transplant, biopharmaceuticals and cellular therapies due to rise in number of chronic diseases besides upsurge in the number of blood banks, hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic centers and educational institutes should propel the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market share over the forecast period.

Deficiency in Storage & Inventory Management

According to ISMP (Institutes for Safety Medication Practices), England, more than 20% of the healthcare practitioners have reported adverse patient effects due to deficiencies in storage and inventory management practices, which is expected to make the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market expand in the near future.

However, biomedical refrigerators and freezers high purchase costs, energy costs and maintenance costs as anticipated restraining the market. Moreover, existence of huge number of local players presenting cheaper products, and increasing trend of utilizing refurbished equipment globally due to its cheaper price is expected to affect the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market adversely.

The report titled “Global Biomedical Refrigerators & Freezers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global biomedical refrigerators & freezers market in terms of market segmentation by refrigerator & freezer type; by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Biomedical Refrigerators & Freezers market which includes company profiling of Aegis Scientific, Inc., ARCTIKO A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Haier Biomedical, Panasonic Healthcare Co., BioMedical Solutions, Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., ColdWay and Eppendorf AG. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global biomedical refrigerators & freezers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

