Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market Industry: A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics

Immunofluorescence Assay(IFA) is a traditional laboratory technique that utilizes fluorescent dyes to identify the presence of antibodies bound to specific antigens. The IFA is very useful to detect the serologic response of a patient who has been exposed to certain infectious agents.

In 2017, the indirect immunofluorescence accounted for the largest share of the market. The advantages of this technique, such as its sensitivity, flexibility, better amplification of the signal, and lower cost over direct immunofluorescence is the key factor increasing the adoption of this technique.

On the basis of disease, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the global immunofluorescence assay market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe and the widespread adoption of immunofluorescence techniques for the study and diagnosis of infectious diseases.

In 2018, the global Immunofluorescence Assay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Immunofluorescence Assay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Immunofluorescence Assay development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher

Abcam

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Perkinelmer

Merck Millipore

Inova Diagnostics

Cell Signaling Technology

Medipan

Sino Biological

Danaher

Vector Laboratories

Immunofluorescence Assay market size by Type

Indirect Immunofluorescence

Direct Immunofluorescence

Immunofluorescence Assay market size by Applications

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Diseases

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Immunofluorescence Assay market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Immunofluorescence Assay market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Immunofluorescence Assay companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Immunofluorescence Assay submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Immunofluorescence Assay are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Immunofluorescence Assay market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

