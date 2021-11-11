Global Market for Thermal Printable Wristband to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2017-2025

Global Thermal Printable Wristband Market: Overview

The report on Thermal Printable Wristband market published by Persistence Market Research covers valuable insights based on market valuation, market size, revenue forecast and regional outlook of this industry. The research also presents a precise summary of the industry’s competitive spectrum, while drawing attention to the growth prospects and expansion plans adopted by key market players.

The thermal printable wristband is a secure and cost effect way to identify an individual in a quick and reliable way. Thermal printable wristband helps to provide embed text or variable data at a point of entry. Thermal printable wristband produces fine quality print and enables good scan ability. Thermal printable wristband printer uses direct thermal technology and prints barcode & time sensitive information such as date and time. More features in thermal printable wristband are that they are strong, lightweight, tamper-evident, nontransferable, phthalate free, latex free, and antimicrobial coating helps to secure skin against non-pathogenic bacteria. Thermal printable wristband has extensive application in the healthcare industry such as the hospital, amusement, water-park, nightclub, cruise, sports event and much more. Thermal printable wristband in medical environment improves speed and accuracy of the hospital task by allowing scanning and printing of patients information and barcodes directly on the wristband. Amusement and Attraction enable cashless pint of sale and access management.

Global Thermal Printable Wristband Market: Dynamics

The key driver for thermal printable wristband market is its cost effectiveness. Thermal printable wristbands have lower printing cost and higher durability compared to laser printed wristband as the added expense of toner makes the printing incur an additional charge. Thermal printable wristband outperforms in the hospital industry as it provides ease of operation, is less expensive and provides high-quality sharp images when compared to laser printing options. The ability to print by utilizing heat-sensitive media that blackness as it passes under the print head and such factors are considered to be a potential driver of the growth of thermal wristband market. Moreover, the assurance of security verification of individuals is quick and reliable as they are tamper-proof, supports the growth of thermal printable wristband market. Although thermal printable wristband is not well suited for an environment that exposes them to a high temperature for an extended period which is a challenging factor, the coating on top provides resistance to elements is another potential factor to the growth of thermal printable wristband market. Another possible factor that boosts its market is that thermal printable wristband can be made for single day use as well as for a longer period, they are latex free, and polypropylene stock which will not tear and will be still very flexible to use. Growing application of RFID wristband that allows enabling user to put more information when compare to thermal printable wristband is a significant threat to thermal printable wristband.

Global Thermal Printable Wristband Market: Segmentation

Based on application: Global thermal printable wristband is segmented into:

Hospitals

Amusement

Sports events

Conference

Concerts

Global Thermal Printable Wristband Market: Region Wise outlook

The global thermal printable wristband market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds relatively a higher share in the thermal printable wristband market. This is due to its wide application and demand in the healthcare industry such as the hospital, amusement, concerts, and much more. Europe is estimated to hold second major share in the thermal printable wristband market. The region is growing to its cost effectiveness which is provided by thermal printable wristband in the healthcare industry. Thus developed regions such as North America and Europe is estimated to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period of the thermal printable wristband market. APEJ is estimated to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period of the thermal printable wristband market. Owing to the discard use of laser printed wristband that incurs higher cost for the user.

Global Thermal Printable Wristband Market Players

Few of the prominent players in the global thermal printable market are as follows