Global Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Market To See Major Growth in 2019 – 2025 – Key Players are Intuitive Surgical, Ethicon, Think Surgical, Hansen Medical, Stryker and Other

MRCAS equipment is defined as computer- or microprocessor-enabled devices and accessories that are physically situated in the operating room and directly assist the surgeon in planning and carrying out surgical procedures.
The growth of this market was majorly attributed to the shifting trends from wheelchair to robotic rehabilitation therapy, growing focus on hospital infrastructure improvisation, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Likewise, the use of hospital and pharmacy robotics have led to cost-cutting in hospital expenditure and reduction in cases of hospital-acquired infection, which further supplements the adoption of hospital and pharmacy automation robots.
North America is anticipated to remain the highest revenue-generating region, owing to widespread adoption of surgical robotics along with the non-invasive robotic radio surgical solutions.
The growth of medical robotics and computer assisted surgery market in Europe is primarily characterized by the increase in geriatric & amputee population, high incidence of chronic diseases, and growing investment on hospital infrastructure. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly because of the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of advanced robotic solutions for several health conditions and increase in disposable income.
The global Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery market is valued to grow rapidly during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intuitive Surgical
Ethicon
Think Surgical
Hansen Medical
Stryker
Renishaw
Transenterix
Mazor Robotics
Hologic
Smith＆Nephew
Aurishealth
Medrobotics
Titan Medical
Restoration Robotics
Virtualincision
Medtech
TransEnterix
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Surgical Robotics
Rehabilitation Robotics
Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotics
Hospital & Pharmacy Robotics
Segment by Application
Gynecology
Urology
Orthopedic
Neurology
General surgeries
