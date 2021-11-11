Global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2015-2022

Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts: 2015–2022

Permanent magnets are those which retain their magnetic properties even in the absence of an inductive field. Permanent rare earth magnets are the strongest available magnets and are broadly based on two rare earth elements – neodymium and samarium. The rare earth here is a misnomer and these elements are abundantly available in the earth crust. However, due to difficulty and high-cost involvement in refining and purification process, these metals are very costlier limiting the application areas for permanent rare earth magnets.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082505

Currently, China is the global leader in rare earth oxide supply covering more than 90% of the global market. This has translated to Chinese dominance in rare earth magnets market. After China, Japan is the major market for rare earth magnets. Although a significant portion of products end-up being utilized in developed countries of the US and Western Europe; these products are largely sourced from developing countries in South Asian region. The increasing demand for efficient products across the industries would drive the demand for rare earth magnets with highest growth rate expectations from wind turbine market.

The study of the global permanent rare earth magnets market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the raw material availability, major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global permanent rare earth magnets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period to reach $41.41 billion by 2022. Industrial applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and Japan driven Asia Pacific is expected to increase its dominance in global permanent rare earth magnets market.

The global supply of rare earth metals is expected to remain stable after WTO intervention and international agreements providing opportunities for sustainable market growth. The international players are also looking for other ways to reduce the dependencies, such as options of heavy rare earth free magnets, but the overall market is expected to remain stable in terms of price during the forecast period. Some of the prominent players in the global permanent rare earth magnets market are Hitachi Metals, Vacuumschmelze GmBH & Co. KG, Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet and TDK.

Report Scope:

• Types

o Neodymium Magnets

o Samarium Magnets

• Applications

o Industrial

o Consumer Electronics

o Home Appliances

o Automotive

o Wind Turbines

o Others (such as Medical Equipment, Aerospace)

• Regions

o Asia Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o Rest of the World

• Industry outlook: market trends and drivers, restraints, and opportunities