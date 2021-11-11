Global Pet Wearable Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2017-2026
The increasing adoption of pets, along with growing awareness regarding pet care and safety majorly drives the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of safety concerns regarding pets, which support market growth. The increasing penetration of mobile devices, and increasing disposable income encourage consumers to invest in pet wearable. Other factors driving market growth include increasing need of monitoring pets, growing adoption of IOT, and technological advancements. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and sale through online channels would provide growth opportunities for pet wearable market in the coming years.Sale of products through online channels has gained significant popularity over the years.
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070570
North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is due to high living standards and high disposable income. Presence of global players in these countries taps market potential and boosts the market growth. Increasing use of mobile devices and increasing sale of GPS-enabled products further augments market growth. Growing concerns regarding pet safety, and technological advancements further boost the market growth.
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070570
The various types of pet wearable products include smart collar, smart camera, smart harness, and others. Smart cameras dominated the global market in 2017 owing to increase need to monitor pets. These cameras monitor the pet activities while also offering features such as audio and toys. Growing awareness regarding smart wearable technology coupled with increasing development of customized mobile applications and software platforms is projected to fuel the demand for smart cameras.
The well-known companies profiled in the report include DogTelligent, Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Dairymaster, Fitbark, IceRobotics, Loc8tor, PetPace LLC, Whistle Labs LLC, Otto Petcare, DeLaval, i4C Innovations. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.