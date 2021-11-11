Global Radar Sensors Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2019: Size, Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Developments and Forecast 2024- Market Reports World

Global Radar Sensors Market Outlook

Radar Sensors Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Radar Sensors market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%):

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Infineon Technologies AG

Autoliv Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

InnoSenT GmbH

– The security systems segment held the largest share, of USD 8.83 billion, in the market studied, followed by lighting control and energy management. These segments are expected to significantly expand over the forecast period, thus aiding the growth of the radar sensor market.

– In the medical environment, radar sensors are not yet very common. However, there is an urgent need for a system to detect vital signs, such as heartbeat or breathing, without any physical contact.

– As the agricultural segment also adopts automation, the radar sensor market is expected to expand, over the forecast period.

– Further, the implementation of corner radar for 360-degree surveillance of the car, supported by short and mid-range radars of 24 GHz and more, recently by 79 GHz module, is gaining traction for high-resolution tracking. This enhances target separation or objects recognition with high channel numbers for high-resolution imaging radar.

– Such developments have already begun among startups, such as Metawave and Under. These innovations are expected to attract new investments across the supply chain. Also, Hyundai recently announced to invest in Metawave to improve radar for self-driving cars.

– However, higher R&D and Maintenance Costs coupled with restricted use of radars may hinder the growth of the market.

Radar Sensors Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast in REGIONS

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Radar Sensors market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires. Regional and country-level analysis of the Radar Sensors market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

Points covered in the Radar Sensors Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE The global radar sensors market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.04% during (2019 – 2024). The rapidly increasing automation, such as the developments toward autonomous driving and the progression of Industry 4.0, indicates the increasing demand for presence and motion detection for enhanced safety and control.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Needs for National Security

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Autonumus Cars, and Focus on Security & Safety Needs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher R&D and Maintenance Costs

4.4.2 Legal Issues in Using Radar

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Imaging Radar

5.1.2 Non-imaging Radar

5.2 By Range

5.2.1 Short-range Radar Sensor

5.2.2 Medium-range Radar Sensor

5.2.3 Long-range Radar Sensor

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Environment and Weather Monitoring

5.3.5 Traffic Monitoring

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.2 Continental AG

6.1.3 Denso Corporation

6.1.4 Delphi Automotive LLP

6.1.5 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 Autoliv Inc.

6.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.1.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.10 Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

6.1.11 InnoSenT GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Continued…

