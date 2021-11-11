Global Risk-Based Authentication Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2019: Size, Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Developments and Forecast 2024- Market Reports World

Global Risk-Based Authentication Market Outlook

Risk-Based Authentication market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%):

RSA Security LLC

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

Micro Focus International plc

Okta Inc.

SecureAuth Corporation

Gemalto N.V.

Equifax Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cross Match Technologies, Inc.

Financial Software Systems, Inc.

– As passwords are proving to be a riskier choice of authentication and cyber attacks, such as simple phishing schemes to sophisticated and targeted phishing attacks are also expected to rise, thereby making risk-based authentication technologies, such as multifactor authentication (that uses OTPs and smart cards with variable passwords), become the requirement of many end-user industries.

– Governments across the world are promoting the use of risk-based authentication. For instance, in the United States, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) in its directive outlined the mandatory use of multifactor authentication for all local and remote accounts associated with users who access controlled and unclassified information.

– However, the adoption of risk-based authentication has been so slow in the consumer and enterprise spaces because of the technical complexity and high cost of implementing risk-based authentication.

Risk-Based Authentication Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Risk-Based Authentication market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires.

Points covered in the Risk-Based Authentication Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE The risk-based authentication market is expected to register a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches have increased awareness regarding data security which is generating demand for highly secure and authentic solutions.

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porterâ€™s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches

5.2.2 Growing Trend of Bring your Own Device (BYOD)

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Knowledge About Risk-Based Authentication

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Offering

7.1.1 Solution

7.1.2 Service

7.2 By Deployment

7.2.1 On-Premise

7.2.2 Cloud

7.3 By End-user Vertical

7.3.1 Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

7.3.2 Retail

7.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

7.3.4 Government

7.3.5 Healthcare

7.3.6 Other End-user Verticals

7.4 Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Latin America

7.4.5 Middle East & Africa

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

