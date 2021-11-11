Global Satellite Communication Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2019: Size, Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Developments and Forecast 2024- Market Reports World

Global Satellite Communication Market Outlook

Satellite Communication Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Satellite Communication market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Satellite Communication to analyse the Satellite Communication market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Globecomm Systems Inc.

Inmarsat Communications

Iridium Communications Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc.

Orbcomm Inc.

Rogers Communications, Inc

SpeedCast International Limited

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

ViaSat Inc

VT iDirect, Inc

– Further, technological advancement in miniaturization, connected technology, robust network environment, low power computing, radio frequency identification, and M2M communication are also expected to fuel the satellite communication market.

– In addition to that, the governments of several countries are taking numerous initiatives to facilitate the manufacturing of military communication systems and solutions, which is another strong factor that will support the growth of the military communications market. Governments of countries like China, US, UK, Indonesia, etc., play a vital role in promoting maritime security since the maritime industry adds to the regions’ economic growth.

– For example, in April 2018, ORBCOMM and Maerospace extended AIS contract with the Government of Canada. Through its Canadian subsidiary SkyWave, ORBCOMM will provide satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts to the Government of Canada for monitoring Canadian and global marine traffic.

– However, the high cost of manufacturing as well as of components of satellite communication equipment is likely to hinder the satellite communication market over the forecast period.

Know About Satellite Communication Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in REGIONS

Points covered in the Satellite Communication Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE The satellite communication market in the defense sector is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.90% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the penetration of IoT in military operations, it is significantly impacting military intelligence, operations, and surveillance.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Sea-borne Threats and Ambiguous Maritime Security Policies

4.3.2 Rise in the Demand for Merchant Shipping

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Satellite Service Market

4.4.2 Reliance on High-cost Satellite Equipment

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Detectors

5.1.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

5.1.3 Surveillance and Tracking

5.1.4 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Coastal Security Services

5.2.2 Government

5.2.3 Merchant Navy

5.2.4 Naval Forces

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

