Global Septic Arthritis Industry Growing Demand From Emerging Markets 2019

Septic arthritis is a disease caused by a bacterial infection or invasion in the joints leading to inflammation. Symptoms of septic arthritis include redness, heat, and pain in the joints reducing their movement. It is caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Diabetes, osteoarthritis, gout, rheumatoid arthritis, joint trauma and poor immune function are major risk factors for septic arthritis.

America is the largest market for septic arthritis owing to the rising prevalence of septic arthritis in the U.S., According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 78 million (26%) U.S. adults aged 18 years or older are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040. Furthermore, arthritis prevalence was the highest among people 65 years and older, women, and obese population.

Europe is the second largest market for septic arthritis owing to the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in European countries and availability of funds for research and development activities.

In 2018, the global Septic Arthritis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Swtizerland)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Johnson and Johnson Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer (U.S.)

Septic Arthritis market size by Type

Diagnosis

Treatment

Septic Arthritis market size by Applications

Orthopedic Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.Central and South America

