Global South America Metal Finishing Equipment Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

The South American metal finishing equipment market is expected to register a moderate-paced growth during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The key factor driving the market’s growth is the stabilizing economy of South American countries.

Governmental Fiscal Policies Driving the Market

South American countries, such as Argentina and Brazil, have been witnessing a recovering economy, owing to government fiscal policies, such as tax reforms, pension plans, etc. These fiscal policies have lowered the governments’ public expenditure and made the countries open to foreign investments, for different end-user industries. These growing end-user industries are driving the studied market.

Inorganic Metal Finishing the Largest Segment by Type

By type, the market has been segmented into inorganic, organic, and hybrid metal finishing. Inorganic metal finishing is the most widely used and has been further segmented into cladding, pre-treatment/surface preparation, consumables and spares, electroplating, galvanizing, electro-less plating, conversion coatings, anodizing, and electro polishing. Among the inorganic metal finishing technologies, the electroplating process segment dominates the market, with roughly 23% share and is expected to register healthy growth. The demand for the galvanizing segment is expected to increase further, which would be steered by the growing demand for galvanized steel in various parts of the world. The electro-less plating segment is replacing electroplating in several applications, as the former is environment-friendly and expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

End-user Industries Driving the Brazilian Market

Brazil has the largest share and accounts for more than 50% of the South American metal finishing equipment market. Brazil is also expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the stabilizing economy in this region, owing to effective government expenditure, which leads to a rapid growth in end-user industries, such as automotive, steel, and electrical & electronics industries.

Major Players: Abakan Inc., Atotech Deutschland Gmbh, Delstar Metal Finishing Inc., Elementis Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Industrial Metal Finishing, Jmd Industry, Joshi Metal Finishing Industry, LS Industries, Mass Finishing Inc., Metal Finishing Technologies Llc, Plating Equipment Ltd., Sequa Corporation, Servi-Sure Corp, SIFCO Metal Industries, Technic Inc., Tib Chemicals Ag, and Vanchem Performance Chemicals, among others.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

