Horticulture Lighting Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis 2023

The Global Horticulture Lighting Market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 6.41 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 20.44%.

Horticulture lighting market has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years owing to rising adoption of LEDs as compared to technologies such as High-Intensity Discharge (HID) light bulbs used for lighting. Many food suppliers and startup farms are adopting horticulture lighting for tackling issues caused to crops due to weather changes. High-pressure sodium, metal halide and fluorescent lighting solutions are being replaced by LEDs; a few advantages include energy efficiency, tunability and controllability, and low heat, which is accelerating the adoption of horticulture lighting. The optimized light spectrum provided by LEDs at 450, 660 and sometimes 730 nanometers in some applications provides perfect lighting needed for all types of flora. This helps the grower to adjust the light according to the needs of various crops.

Horticulture lighting market is witnessing tremendous demand for LEDs due to the affordability of LEDs makes it more attractive to indoor growers. Also, it saves up to 40% cost associated with energy consumption and has high durability. High demand for horticulture lighting has prompted the DesignLights Consortium, a voluntary certification initiative for LED technology to develop a new set of testing and reporting requirements for horticultural lighting. These requirements are tailored to solve various problems of growers and address all their needs. Osram, a lighting manufacturer, acquired US-based Fluence Bioengineering and also invested in a Canadian startup called Motorleaf, to expand its portfolio in horticulture lighting market.

The key players in the horticulture lighting market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Gavita (Netherlands), GE Lighting (US), Osram (Germany), Agrolux (Netherlands), Heliospectra (Sweden), Hortilux Schreder (Netherlands), Lumileds (Netherlands), PARsource (US), Illumitex (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of horticulture lighting market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Hubbell (US), Maxigrow (UK), Bridgelux (US), Eye Hortilux (US), Lumigrow (US), and others.

By technology, the horticulture lighting market has been segmented into fluorescent lamps, high-intensity discharge (HID) lights, LED lights, and others. The fluorescent lamp segment has been further divided into T5 and CFL. The HID segment has been further divided into high-pressure sodium lamps and metal-halide lamps. The HID lights segment generated the largest revenue share in 2018 while LED lights are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Due to high energy-efficiency and long operational lifespan, LED lights are the most sought-after lights by farmers in the current scenario. Also, various government initiatives in different countries are promoting the adoption of LEDs.

By lighting type, the horticulture lighting market has been segmented into toplighting and interlighting. The toplighting segment dominated the market by horticulture lighting type whereas the interlighting segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By cultivation, the market has been segmented into fruits and vegetables, and floriculture. The fruits and vegetable segment was the largest revenue generating segment while the floriculture segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the horticulture lighting market has been segmented into greenhouse, vertical farming, indoor farming, and others. The greenhouse segment contributed the largest share to the market in 2018; it is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Greenhouse lets the growers to produce quality plants by providing the optimal light spectrum which makes it a good option to ensure proper plant care. The vertical farming segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The global market for horticulture lighting is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographical analysis of horticulture lighting market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among the regions mentioned, Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the horticulture lighting market during the forecast period. Presence of prominent lighting companies such as Osram (Germany), Signify (Netherlands), Lumileds (Netherlands) Gavita (Netherlands), Agrolux (Netherlands), and Hortilux Schreder (Netherlands) is one of the major reasons for high demand share of horticulture lighting from this region. Furthermore, the initiatives by the European Union to boost the demand for LEDs in the horticulture segment is boosting the demand. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The constant climate changes in the region are expected to hamper the growth of agriculture, driving the demand for horticulture lighting among farmers.

