Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Expected to Reach $1,239 million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 7.6% | Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cigna, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. hCG hormone supports the normal development of an egg in a woman’s ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. It can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology. It is widely being used to treat infertility-related problems in women as well as increase sperm count in men. Moreover, it is used to treat cryptorchidism in young boys, a condition when the testicles have not dropped down into the scrotum normally.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cigna, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lee BioSolutions, Inc., Sanzyme, Scripps Laboratories, Lupin, The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):, Kamiya Biomedical Company, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., Cipla Limited, Biocare Medical LLC, MyBioSource, Zydus Cadila, Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Significant surge in infertility issues among men & women and increase in prevalence of hypogonadism in geriatric population drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients fuels the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in popularity of fertility tourism and availability of advanced IVF facilities & treatment options are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global hCG market is segmented based on technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

