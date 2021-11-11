Immunodiagnostics Market Projected to Reach $17,836 Million by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 7.3% | Abbott Laboratories, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDS), DiaSorin S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson

The report on “Immunodiagnostics Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Immunodiagnostics or immunoassay is a key technique of in vitro diagnostics that deals with the diagnosis of various diseases based on antigen-antibody reaction. Immunodiagnostics is an analytical technique, which employs antibodies as reagents against the antigens to be detected. The result of immunodiagnostics test aids in diagnosing. It also has clinical application in the field of infectious diseases, oncology & endocrinology, hepatitis & retrovirus, bone & mineral, autoimmunity, cardiac biomarker, and others. The test is usually performed in laboratories and hospitals from patient’s biological specimen such as blood, urine, stool, or other body fluid to detect diseased condition and infection.

Abbott Laboratories, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDS), DiaSorin S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc, Alere, Inc., Merck Millipore, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Medicaroid Corporation, Qiagen NV, Affimetrix, ImmunoDX, Meridian Bioscience

The key drivers for the market growth include rise in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases along with the growth in geriatric population, technological advancements such as fully automated and more capable immunoassay platforms and increase in need for accurate, target specific, and rapid diagnostic tests. In addition, rise in demand for next generation immunodiagnostics platform and popularity of personalized medicine is poised to augment the growth of immunodiagnostics market globally. However, high cost of sophisticated immunodiagnostics test, stringent government regulations, and reluctance in adoption of advanced technologies in emerging economies are few factors that impede the market growth. The world immunodiagnostics market is projected reach $17,836 Million by 2022, from $10,738 Million growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2022

