Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2017 to 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market, the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is anticipated to reach USD 771.72 billion by 2026. Industries worldwide are looking for new business models to construct a connected enterprise for merging their operational and information departments. This transformation is expected to enhance the overall productivity, operational efficiency, and visibility as well as decrease the complexities of diverse procedures in the industry. The capability of IIoT to decrease costs is the major factor responsible for its high adoption by the industries. Other factors include increased productivity, time-to-market, and process automation. Moreover, decreasing sensors prices has also helped in the reduction of overall costs related to data collection and analytics.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070549

The role of IIoT is becoming more prominent in allowing easy access to machines and devices. The adoption of IIoT is further anticipated to escalate globally attributed to increasing innovative efforts by major players such as GE, Cisco and Huawei, as well as increasing initiatives sponsored by governments. For instance, the government of Germany is sponsoring a multi-year strategic initiative ‘Industrie 4.0’, focused on uniting the major participants from public and private sectors along with academia for the creation of an action plan and a broad vision to implement digital technologies in the country’s industrial sector. Furthermore, “Made in China 2025” initiative of the Chinese government is helping the promotion and integration of digital technologies in the industrial sector of China.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to considerable adoption of IIoT in the countries such as Japan, Taiwan and China. Manufacturing companies across these countries are recognizing the advantages offered by the implementation of IIoT in their production line. China is the dominating country in the Asia Pacific market due to the presence of several manufacturing companies in the region and high adoption of automation technologies.

Some of the major players operating in the Industrial IoT include Corning Incorporated, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARM Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Kuka AG among others.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070549

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609