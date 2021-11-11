Industrial Vacuum Pump Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024
Industrial Vacuum Pump Market:
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market. The Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market has been analyzed By Product Type (Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Semiconductor & Electronics, Power, Others). The market has been assessed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East, Africa) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Global Industrial Vacuum Pump market is expected to grow significantly owing to rise in the demand of automation along with rapid industrialization growth in emerging economies. Further expanding industrial base and advancement in the technology is anticipated to propel the market growth. The rapid urbanization in developing economies, with rising demand from food and beverages as well as healthcare industries, coupled with development of large manufacturing projects and burgeoning energy demand is driving the market of industrial Vacuum Pump.
According to the Azoth Analytics research report, global industrial vacuum pump market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.82% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of power and oil & gas sector. Industrial vacuum pump market is anticipated to lift on account of growing electricity demand and backed with rapid urbanization and industrial activities in developing countries. Growing population and dynamic industrial development have been the key factors for this significant rise in the vacuum pump market over the past years and is expected to observe a potential demand in future.
The report titled “Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: Analysis By Product Type (Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others), By End User Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Semiconductor Electronics, Power, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial actuators market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Scope of the Report
Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Industrial Vacuum Pump Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Product Type – Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others
• By End User – Oil & Gas, Chemical, Semiconductor and Electronics, Power, Others
Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Industrial Vacuum Pump Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Product Type – Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others
• By End User – Oil & Gas, Chemical, Semiconductor and Electronics, Power, Others
Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Industrial Vacuum Pump Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Product Type – Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others
• By End User – Oil & Gas, Chemical, Semiconductor and Electronics, Power, Others
Other Report Highlights
• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
• Market Trends
• Porter Five Force Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
• Company Analysis – Atlas Copco AB, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Gardner Denver, Flowserve Corp, Graham Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Becker Pumps Corp, Tuthill Corp, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Cutes Corp.
Table of Contents
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Product Overview
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis
8. Americas Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis
9. Europe Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis
10. Asia Pacific Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis
11. Rest of World Industrial Vacuum Pump Market
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Atlas Copco AB
12.2 Pfeiffer Vacuum
12.3 Gardner Denver
12.4 Flowserve Corp
12.5 Graham Corporation
12.6 Ebara Corporation
12.7 Becker Pumps Corp
12.8 Tuthill Corp
12.9 Dekker Vacuum Technologies
12.10 Cutes Corp
Continuous…
