Medical Robots Market 2025 Exhaustive Study by Major Application, Key Product profiling Hansen Medical, Auris Surgical robotics, Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell, ARxIUM, EKSO Bionics Holdings

The evolution of nanorobots for the treatment of cancer is likely to create opportunities for the growth of the medical robots in the coming future. The names nanorobots, nanoids, nanites or nanomites are used to describe the devices. Nano robotics is the technology for the development of the machines or robots which are close to the microscopic scale of a nanometer (10−9 meters). At present, nanorobots play an important role in the field of bio-medicine, importantly for the treatment of cancer, cerebral aneurysm, removal of kidney stones, elimination of defected parts in the DNA structure, and others. Nanorobots are integrated implanted chemical biosensors that are used for detecting the tumor cells in initial stages of cancer development inside a patient’s body. Nanosensors are also used to find the intensity of E-cadherin signals. In most of the cancer cases, drugs have side effects because they can’t differentiate between cancer cells and healthy ones. The nanorobots only target the tumors and didn’t cause clotting elsewhere in the body. Therefore, this offers the cancer treatments free of side effects. Manufacturers and scientists have been investing in the innovative technological developments.

The global medical robots market is expected to reach US$ 28,776.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,740.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.3% from 2017-2025.

Prominent Players Operating In The Market Of Medical Robots – Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc. Auris Surgical robotics, Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Kirby Lester, LLC among others.

The market for medical robots is driven by the driving factor such as increasing training programs for robotic surgeries. There have been rise in the usage of the robots in the each and every field of the healthcare such as surgeries, therapies, rehabilitation, pharmacy dispensing, sanitation and others. The advantages that are offered by the medical robots are benefiting people in various ways that help them to enhance their workflow and work efficiency. Whereas, the high cost of surgical procedures and installation is the restraining factor that is hindering the growth of the medical robots. However, the trends such as development of microbots and development of therapeutic robots are likely to grow the medical robots market in the coming future.

The medical robots market as per the product segment is further segmented as surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and others. The segments are further divided into sub categories. The surgical robots includes neurological surgical robotic system, cardiovascular surgery robotic system, laparoscopic surgical robotic systems and orthopedic surgical robotic systems. The rehabilitation robots are classified as therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots and exoskeleton robots. Similarly, the hospital and pharmacy robots are sub segmented as pharmacy robotic systems, IV robotic systems and telemedicine robots. Among the product segment the surgical robot holds the largest market share by the product whereas the rehabilitation robots is the fastest growing segment. The market of surgical robots segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 46.3% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The application segment of the medical robots market includes laparoscopy, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, cardiology and others. In 2017, laparoscopy segment held the largest share of 56.2% of the market, based on the technology. In addition, the segment is expected to dominate during the coming years owing to its advantages such as, adoption in emergence of data supporting efficacy and safety. The laparoscopy market was valued at US$ 2,220.5 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 11,179.7 Mn by 2025.

