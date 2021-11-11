Metalworking Fluids Market Current Industry Status, Top Key Players Update, Region, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Metalworking fluids Market are the lubricating liquids or oils which facilitate smooth and easy processing of metal workpieces. They prevent the heat generation and excessive friction between cutting tools and the workpiece when a metal undergoes various mechanical processes such as machining, grounding, and milling, among others.

The protuberant factors driving the growth of the global metalworking fluids are the rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific and African countries, growing automotive industry, and increasing construction activities around the world.

The global vehicle sale marked nearly 80 million units in 2017 and it is expected to grow at significant rate in coming years due to rising demand for the passenger vehicles from the emerging economies.

The major applications of these fluids are removal, forming, cutting, treating fluids, and protection. Transportation & automotive, industrial machinery, metal fabrication, and construction are the major end-user industries for the metalworking fluids.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the global metalworking fluids market are

Total S.A. (France)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

HPCL (India)

Houghton International Inc. (U.S.)

BP (India)

Shell (the Netherlands)

Croda International Plc. (U.K)

China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

Market Segmentation:

The global metalworking fluids market has been segmented into fluid type, application, and region.

Based on application the global metalworking fluids market is segmented into transportation equipment, industrial machinery, automotive, construction, metal fabrication, and others. The transportation equipment is the largest segment of others. This is attributed to the raid growth of transportation sector on the backdrop of expanding global trade and emerging means of transport.

Based on fluid type, the market is divided into straight oils, soluble oils, synthetic oils, semi-synthetic oils, and others. Straight oils are directly used in metalworking operations. It includes mineral or petroleum oil, animal oil with severe treatment. Straight oils are not diluted with water, but other additives may be present. On the other hand, soluble oils contain 30 to 85 percent severely refined petroleum oils, as well as emulsifiers to disperse the oil in water.

Regional Analysis:

The global metalworking fluids market is geographically spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest region among them owing to the increasing industrialization and growing automotive industry along with the construction sector in this region.

Countries namely India, China, and Japan are the major markets in this region owing to the growing demand from aerospace and marine industries.

North America is the second most significant region in the global metalworking fluids market. The U.S. is the leading market in this region due to the presence of well-established end-user industries such as aerospace and defense.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5 Industry Overview Of Global Metalworking Fluids Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

To be Continue….

List of Tables:

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2016 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Metalworking Fluids Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Metalworking Fluids Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Metalworking Fluids Market: By Country, 2016-2023

To be Continue….

