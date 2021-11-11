Mobile Phone Accessories Market in U.S. Projected to Register 12.86% CAGR to 2025 – Bose, BYD, Plantronics, Energizer Holdings, Panasonic, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH, Sony, Samsung Electronics, Apple, and JVC Kenwood

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market was valued at $26,988.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $66,434.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.86% from 2018 to 2025. Mobile phones play a crucial part in our daily routine. In the present scenario, users leverage the mobile phone to access the internet, take pictures, listen to music, and use it as a storage device.

The U.S. population has witnessed an increasing tendency of adopting smartphones. The U.S. mobile phone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth from 2018 to 2025, owing to the increase in purchasing power and lifestyle improvement of the masses. The Bluetooth speaker segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Byd Company Limited

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Jvc Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Co. Kg

Sony Corporation

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market is categorized by product type into headphone, portable speaker, Bluetooth speaker, battery, power bank, battery case, charger, protective case, screen protection, smart watch, fitness band, memory card, and AR & VR headset. Each product type has two subcategories namely, inbox and aftermarket. Moreover, the report details the online and offline revenue segments for different product types.

The key players in the U.S. mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co., Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

The report analyzes the major strategies of key players as well as the current trends, restraints, and upcoming opportunities of the U.S. mobile phones accessories market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report offers an in-depth analysis and dynamics of the U.S. mobile phones accessories market to understand the market scenario.

The quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025 has been provided to facilitate strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the geographical segments to enable the identification of profitable segments for market players.

A comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the U.S. market has been included in the study.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Headphone

Portable Speaker

Bluetooth Speaker

Battery

Power Bank

Battery Case

Charger

Protective Case

Screen Protection

Smart Watch

Fitness Band

Memory Card

AR & VR Headset

