Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells that are all clones of a unique parent cell. Monoclonal antibodies can have monovalent affinity, in that they bind to the same epitope (the part of an antigen that is recognized by the antibody). In contrast, polyclonal antibodies bind to multiple epitopes and are usually made by several different plasma cell (antibody secreting immune cell) lineages.

Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies act through multiple mechanisms, such as blocking of targeted molecule functions, inducing apoptosis in cells which express the target, or by modulating signaling pathways. One possible treatment for cancer involves monoclonal antibodies that bind only to cancer cell-specific antigens and induce an immune response against the target cancer cell.In addition, monoclonal antibodies used for autoimmune diseases include infliximab and adalimumab, which are effective in rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and ankylosing spondylitis by their ability to bind to and inhibit TNF-alpha.

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy market size by Type

Recombinant

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy market size by Applications

Diagnostic Test

Analytical And Chemical Uses

Cancer Treatment

Autoimmune Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.Central and South America

