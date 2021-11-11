Motion Preservation Devices Market Global Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2022

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Pulse Oximeters Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The motion preservation devices market generated $920 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $1,902 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2016 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of spinal disorders, and growth in patient awareness about advances in spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory approval procedure hamper the market growth.

The report segments the motion preservation devices market based on product type, surgery, and region. According to the product type, it is segmented into dynamic stabilization devices, artificial disc replacement devices, annulus repair devices, and nuclear disc prostheses devices. Based on the type of surgery, the market is segmented into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players have adopted product development strategies such as product launches, approvals, and clinical trials. For instance, in September 2012, Globus Medical, Inc. received FDA approval for SECURE-C Artificial Cervical Disc, which is used to replace the diseased cervical disc causing arm pain and/or weakness or numbness.

