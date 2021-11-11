New Tactics of Baby Monitors Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Baby Monitors Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Baby Monitors Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Baby monitors are used by parents to remotely monitor the sounds and movements of their baby. With years of development, baby monitors have improved considerably and added some great features such as sleep stats, live feed, two-way communication and many more. The market for baby monitors is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global baby monitors market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The baby monitors market has been growing on the back of changing the lifestyle of people. Consumers are getting stronger in terms of affordability and technological knowledge, which have allowed them to spend more on potential technologies which can benefit them in their lives. Apart from this, a growing number of working parents and nuclear families has fueled the demand for baby monitors in homes and day care centers. Parents these days are strongly concerned about their baby’s health and safety and are purchasing different products which can assure their baby’s safety.

In addition to this, growing online retailing of baby monitors is spreading awareness among parents across the globe, which in turn decorating the growth of baby monitors market globally. Women employment has risen over the years, this number of working mothers have also grown enormously. The adoption of baby monitors is stronger among working mothers than unemployed mothers. Further, the rising number of employed mothers across the globe, especially in developed and developing countries, is likely to encourage the demand for baby monitors in upcoming years. Also, technological advancements in baby monitors are fueling the market growth of baby monitors. Smart and connected baby monitors are enjoying remarkable demand across the globe as these smart baby monitors are equipped with remarkable features and offer great convenience to the parents. Although the baby monitors market is growing significantly, yet there are some factors such as, declining birth rate, the high cost of smart baby monitors and others are adversely affecting the growth of baby monitors globally.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Baby Monitors market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Baby sound monitors

– Baby video monitors

– Motion monitors

By Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

– – -Bluetooth

– – – Wi-fi

– – – Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

– Angelcare Monitor Inc

– iBaby Labs, Inc.

– Summer Infant Inc.

– Babysense LLC

– Motorola

– Nanit

– PROJECT NURSERY

– Cocoon Cam

– Anker Innovations Limited

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

