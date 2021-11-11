New Tactics of Connected Logistics Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Connected Logistics Market by Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, and Satellite) and Devices (Gateways, RFID Tags, and Sensor Nodes) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Connected Logistics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes. The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Connected Logistics market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

– Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

– The quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

– Bluetooth

– Cellular

– Wi-Fi

– ZigBee

– NFC

– Satellite

By Devices

– Gateways

– RFID Tags

– Sensor Nodes

BY Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Arica

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– SAP

– ThingWorx

– SecureRF

– Oracle

– Zebra

– Technologies

– GT Nexus

– IBM

– Cisco System, Inc.

– Eurotech S.P.A.

– AT&T Inc.

