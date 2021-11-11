New Tactics of Pico Projector Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Pico Projector Market by Technology (Digital Light Processing (DLP), Laser Beam Steering, Holographic Laser Projection, and Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)), Product (Embedded, Non-embedded/Standalone, and USB), Application (Consumer Electronics, Business & Education, and Others), and Compatibility (Laptop/Desktop, Smartphones, Digital Camera, Portable Media Players, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pico Projector Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Pico projector is a compact hardware device, which is designed to project the contents from the different devices such as camera, tablet, smartphone, and more onto a wall or any flat surface. The pico projectors are the small battery powered projectors, which can be as small as a mobile phone or might be smaller than smart phone. In addition, pico projector can also be embedded inside mobile devices, such as personal digital assistance (PDA), video players, mobile phones, and digital cameras.

These are compact and flexible in nature that boost the market. In addition, different advancements in technologies also supplement the growth of the market. However, low brightness, and short battery backup of the pico projector hampers this stated growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for the consumer electronics, and increase in disposable income of people is expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The pico projector market is segmented into technology, product, applications, compatibility, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into digital light processing (DLP), laser beam steering, holographic laser projection, and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS). Based on product, it is divided into embedded, non-embedded/standalone, and USB. The applications discussed in this study include consumer electronics, business and education, and others. The compatibility segment includes laptop/desktop, smartphones, digital camera, portable media players, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asiaâ€“Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Texas Instruments, Inc., MicroVision, Inc, Aaxa Technologies, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Optoma Technology Corp., Syndiant, ZTE Corporation, Celluon, Inc., and Miroir USA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global pico projector market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Laser Beam Steering

– Holographic Laser Projection

– Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

BY PRODUCT

– Embedded

– Non-embedded/Standalone

– USB

BY APPLICATION

– Consumer Electronics

– Business & Education

– Others

BY COMPATIBILITY

– Laptop/Desktop

– Smartphones

– Digital Camera

– Portable Media Players

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Texas Instruments, Inc.

– MicroVision, Inc

– Aaxa Technologies, Inc.

– LG Electronics, Inc.

– Lenovo Group Ltd.

– Optoma Technology Corp.

– Syndiant

– ZTE Corporation

– Celluon, Inc.

– Miroir USA

