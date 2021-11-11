New Technology Developments in Exterior Doors Market to Grow during Forecast year 2017-2023

A fresh report titled “Exterior Doors Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Exterior Doors Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The exterior doors market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.The exterior doors market has been witnessing a significant growth over the past few years, owing to rise in new construction activities and surge in home remodeling expenditures. Growth in residential and nonresidential construction activities and surge in consumer expenditure on home improvement are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2017 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Panel Doors

– Bypass Doors

– Bifold Doors

– Pocket

– Others

By Material Type

– Wood

– Metal

– Glass

– Fiberglass

– Fiberboard

– Vinyl

– Others

By Mechanism

– Swinging

– Sliding

– Bypass

– Folding

– Revolving & Others

By End User

– Residential

– Non-residential

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2017. Key players profiled in the report includes ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd.

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pocket for exterior doors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low threat of substitution

3.3.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Advancements by market players

3.6.1.2. Surge in residential & nonresidential construction

3.6.1.3. Increase in spending on home remodeling

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High price packages of some ecofriendly products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rapid urbanization & industrialization

3.6.3.2. Rise in disposable income in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY DOOR TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.1.2. Market volume and forecast

4.2. PANEL DOORS

4.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market volume and forecast

4.3. BYPASS DOORS

4.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market volume and forecast

4.4. BIFOLD DOORS

4.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market volume and forecast

4.5. POCKET DOORS

4.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market volume and forecast

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 5 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.1.2. Market size and volume

5.2. WOOD

5.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market volume and forecast

5.3. METAL

5.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market volume and forecast

5.4. GLASS

5.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market volume and forecast

5.5. FIBERBOARD

5.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market volume and forecast

5.6. FIBERGLASS

5.6.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market volume and forecast

5.7. VINYL

5.7.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

5.7.3. Market volume and forecast

Continue…

