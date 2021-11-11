Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market To Reach USD $21,478 million By 2025 at a CAGR of 58.8%
The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market generated $1,179 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,478 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a form of liver disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholic. The major feature in NASH is fat deposition in the liver, along with inflammation and damage to the liver. Most patients with NASH are not aware that they are suffering from a liver problem. However, NASH can become severe and can lead to cirrhosis, in which the liver is permanently damaged.
The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is expected to show double digit growth during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of NASH across the world, strong presence of ideal pipeline molecules, higher number of unmet needs, and growth in awareness of NASH therapeutics in the developing region. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of diabetes & obesity and growth in demand for ideal therapeutics are expected to influence the market growth in near future. On the other side, lack of diagnostic technologies for NASH limit the growth of the market.
The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is segmented based on drug type, sales channel, and region. Based on drug type, the market is divided as vitamin E & pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, and selonsertib & cenicriviroc. According to sales channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacy, online provider and retail pharmacy. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27243
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Drug Type
Vitamin E & Pioglitazone
Obeticholic Acid (OCA)
Elafibranor
Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc
By Sales Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Provider
Retail Pharmacy
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Allergan plc. (Tobira Therapeutics)
Cadila Healthcare Limited
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Genfit SA
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Novartis International AG
Shire Plc.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27243
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]