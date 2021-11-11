Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market To Reach USD $21,478 million By 2025 at a CAGR of 58.8%

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market generated $1,179 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,478 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a form of liver disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholic. The major feature in NASH is fat deposition in the liver, along with inflammation and damage to the liver. Most patients with NASH are not aware that they are suffering from a liver problem. However, NASH can become severe and can lead to cirrhosis, in which the liver is permanently damaged.

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is expected to show double digit growth during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of NASH across the world, strong presence of ideal pipeline molecules, higher number of unmet needs, and growth in awareness of NASH therapeutics in the developing region. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of diabetes & obesity and growth in demand for ideal therapeutics are expected to influence the market growth in near future. On the other side, lack of diagnostic technologies for NASH limit the growth of the market.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is segmented based on drug type, sales channel, and region. Based on drug type, the market is divided as vitamin E & pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, and selonsertib & cenicriviroc. According to sales channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacy, online provider and retail pharmacy. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

Elafibranor

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Allergan plc. (Tobira Therapeutics)

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Genfit SA

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Shire Plc.

