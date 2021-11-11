North America Surfactant Market 2019 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024 | Says MarketReportsWorld.com

North America Surfactant Market report provides a basic overview of the North America Surfactant industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the North America Surfactant provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. North America Surfactant report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

The North America surfactant market was estimated to be valued at USD 10,677.82 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 13,916.28 million in 2023. Surfactants are the compounds that aid in lowering the interfacial or surface tensions between a liquid and a solid, or between two liquids. They are generally organic compounds, which are amphiphilic, i.e., they contain both hydrophilic and hydrophobic groups. As a result, they contain both water soluble and water insoluble components.

Surfactants, due to their surface reducing properties, biocide nature, adsorption properties (aid in stabilizing the rapidly formed bubbles during emulsification, coating, or foaming processes), are becoming an integral part of various commercial and industrial sectors. Additionally, because of their viscosity and elasticity, they are increasingly becoming popular in numerous applications.

In the North America surfactants market, the household soap segment is expected to dominate the market, by application. However, personal care application is expected to witness the highest growth. By type, anionic surfactants are expected to witness the highest growth, during the forecast period.

Growth of the Oleochemical Market driving the Demand for Bio-based Surfactants

Oleo chemicals are chemicals produced from natural sources, such as fats and oils obtained from vegetables or animals. They are usually less toxic compared to petrochemicals, hence, they are gaining popularity as substitutes for petroleum-based products. The demand for oleo chemicals has increased significantly in various segments of the chemical industry, due to the escalating demand for bio-based products and growing need for sustainable solutions, along with changes in regulatory framework. Various new applications, such as bio-surfactants, bio-lubricants, and biopolymers, are emerging as replacements for petroleum-based products, creating growth opportunities for the oleochemical market. As most of the bio-based surfactants are derived from oleochemicals, the growth of the oleochemical market is expected to drive the market for bio-based surfactants, during the forecast period.

United States is the Largest Consumer

The United States is the largest consumer of surfactants in the region. The usage of surfactants has increased, due to the growing personal care industry, in the years , and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The food processing industry in the country is growing, which is anticipated to increase the usage of surfactants. Moreover, surfactants are used in lubricants and fuel additives, which augments usage of surfactants in the automotive industry that has expanded over the years. Few other industries that are expected to augment their usage of surfactants are – agriculture, detergents and soaps, textile, etc. Furthermore, the growing adoption of bio-surfactants in new and unconventional markets, will offer numerous opportunities in the growth of the North America surfactant market.

Major players: HUNTSMAN CORP. DOWDUPONT, HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, CLARIANT AG, BASF AG, 3M CO., AKZO NOBEL N.V, ASHLAND INC. CEPSA QUIMICA, DOW CORNING, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, KAO CORPORATION, P&G CHEMICALS, PILOT CHEMICAL CORP., SASOL OLEFINS & SURFACTANTS, SHELL CHEMICALS, STEPAN CO. , among others.

