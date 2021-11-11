Organic Fertilizer Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary

Organic fertilizers are derived or made from human waste, animal waste or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans).

Government and environmental policies minimizing wastage and reduction in the consumption of non-biodegradable raw materials has led to an increased production of organic fertilizers. Regulations are also emphasizing more on human safety, so are supporting markets like organic fertilizers to reduce risk to human life and the environment.

Europe is estimated to command the largest region share during the forecast period owing to the increase in consumer willingness to pay for the organic foods, increasing area under cultivation due to farmers’ preference towards organic cropping owing to favourable pricing of products, and growing demand for agricultural land area under organic cultivation has boosted the organic fertilizers market in the region.

The global Organic Fertilizer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Fertilizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Fertilizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bio Nature Technology PTE

Fertikal

Multiplex Group

Uniflor

Italpollina

CropAgro

Walt’s Organic Fertilizer

Biostar Organics

California Organic Fertilizers

Kribhco

National Fertilizers

Biofosfatos do Brasil

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Midwestern Bioag

Sustane Natural Fertilizer

Perfect Blend

Krishak Bharati

Coromandel

Tata Chemicals

Nature Safe

Agrocare Canada

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Source

Plant

Animal

Mineral

By Form

Dry

Liquid

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

