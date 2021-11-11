Payment as a Service Market is Potential Growth 2019 : Agilysys , Alpha Fintech , Aurus , First American Payment Systems , First Data , Ingenico , Paysafe , Pineapple Payments , TSYS

The Payment as a Service is a service provided by a company that offers shops online services for accepting electronic payments by different payments method which include bank-based payments such as direct debit, credit card, real-time bank transfer and bank transfer based on online banking. It is the third party that allows the merchant to accept a wide variety of payments through a single channel, and this factor drives the growth for payment as a service market.

The payment as a service provides high-quality customer experiences and services with quick and secure payment and thriving on secure and real-time transaction drive its growth in the market. Global standards for cross border payment remains the hurdle for its growth, but rising demand for payment as a service by merchant because of government initiatives for payments method and future need for integrated payment procedure gives an opportunity for growth in the market of payment as a service and expected in growth of payment as a service market.

Top Key Players of this Report

1. Agilysys

2. Alpha Fintech

3. Aurus

4. First American Payment Systems

5. First Data

6. Ingenico

7. Paysafe

8. Pineapple Payments

9. TSYS

10. Verifone

The “Global Payment as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Payment as a Service market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Payment as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Payment as a Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Payment as a Service market is segmented on the basis of Component, Service, and Vertical. Based on Component the market is segmented into Platform and Services. On the basis of the Services the market is segmented into Professional service and Managed service. On the basis of the Vertical the market is segmented into Retail, Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Payment as a Service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Payment as a Service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Payment As A Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Payment as a Service market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PAYMENT AS A SERVICE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PAYMENT AS A SERVICE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PAYMENT AS A SERVICE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PAYMENT AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VERTICAL

8. PAYMENT AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE

10. PAYMENT AS A SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. PAYMENT AS A SERVICE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

