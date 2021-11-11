Plant Biotechnology Services in North America – Gaining Demand in Emerging Economies and Future Growth
This study focusses upon biotechnology services in North America for plant or agriculture-based studies. The report is segmented on the basis of type of services into genomics services, and transformation services. The genomics services considered in the report include sanger sequencing, SSR marker analysis, transcriptome analysis using microarray and RNA-seq, Real-Time qRT-PCR, in situ hybridization, RNA isolation, and next-generation sequencing services. Similarly, the transformation services considered in the study include transgenic transformation services in plants and excludes sisgenic services.
The report focuses on the revenues generated by major players in North Amercia from the aforementioned services. The top players considered in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Eurofins Scientific SE.
Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4699
Key Segments:
By Type of Services
- Genomics Services
- Analytical Chemistry
- Cellular Imaging
- Forage Analysis
- Transformation Services
By End User
- Research Institutes
- Pharmaceuticals Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
Access Full Summery @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-biotechnology-services-market