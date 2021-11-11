Plasterboard Market Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Regional Trends, Business Growth, Sales Revenue, Development Status, Segmentation and Opportunities by 2022

Global Plasterboard Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The plasterboard market report includes players such as Gyprock, BGC Plasterboard, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Knauf Insulation, Ltd., Boral Limited, Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd., PT Siam-Indo Gypsum Industry, Saint-Gobain, Lafarge to name a few.

Increase in the demand for building related products has significantly also positively altered the plasterboard industry. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the construction sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The sector is expected to display a growth rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2022. Development of the construction sector and intensification of building activities worldwide has boosted the demand for the sector.

Limitations in the ability to recycle construction material and government restrictions related to the use of these products have prompted the growth of this market drastically. Residential applications have prompted further progress of the market. Increased prevalence of the concepts related to smart buildings has further added to the appeal of the market. The main factor behind the development of the market is the convenience in the usage of the product as well its durability and low weight content. This enable ease of transportation and leads to significant savings which can significantly reduce the overall project costs. The factors of constraint for this sector are the lack of recycling plants for plasterboards, which create difficulties in the usage and subsequent disposal of the product.

Industry Updates:

Dec 2017 Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard made by Kingspan Insulation was utilized widely in a venture in Moolap, Victoria to accomplish considerable time and work investment savings in development. Kingspan’s on location group offered Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard as the other option to the conventional clip and channel, or stud and track techniques, with both the contractor and engineer concurring that the ease and speed of the product’s installation would give tremendous savings to the project.

May 2017 Gyproc, a plasterboard manufacturer in Ireland has established a committed plasterboard recycling facility. Their recycling service is based on the process which involves taking back and recycle Gyproc plasterboard off-cuts into its plasterboard manufacturing process. This innovative service will offer consumers a legal and cost-effective means of disposing of their plasterboard waste. This waste is currently being dumped at landfill sites which is illegal.

Industry Segments:

The market for plasterboards is divided by type into insulated, moisture resistant, damp proof, sound insulation, fire resistant and others. By edge type into tapered, rounded, square-edge, others. Finally on the basis of application into residential and non-residential.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to become fastest growing market for plasterboard. Developing countries like China and India have lately seen a period of noteworthy growth in the plasterboard market due to the expansion of various international player across the region. In addition, rising economy and rapid growth in industrialization are also contributing for growth of plasterboard market in the region. North America has dominated the plasterboard market.

Global Competitive Analysis

The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector. The industry players in the segment are efficiently utilizing their primary resources to formulate how their companies can gain an advantage. Conversely, with companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with various advantage points is being seriously considered and implemented. A trend of volume-driven growth has been witnessed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Plasterboard Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Global Plasterboard Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Plasterboard market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Plasterboard market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, edge type, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Plasterboard market

