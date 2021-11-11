Protein Engineering Market 2019 | New Business Opportunities and Growth Segments

The “Global Protein Engineering Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of protein engineering market with detailed market segmentation by end product, technology, end user and geography. The global protein engineering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading protein engineering market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The protein engineering market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to factors such as growing research for the genetic studies, increasing adoption of the protein based technology and rise in the healthcare expenditure among the others. The advantages of the genetic studies are likely to create growth opportunities in the coming forecast period.

Protein engineering is a protocol used for production of unnatural polypeptides, these are done through modifying the naturally found amino acid sequences. This helps in altering the single property and for molecular breeding to obtain multiple properties. These are done through technologies such as irrational protein design and rational protein design.

The List of Companies

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

2. PerkinElmer, Inc

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

4. WATERS

5. Agilent Technologies, Inc

6. Brukers

7. GenScript

8. Merck KGaA

9. General Electric

10. Beckman Coulter, Inc (Danaher Corporation)

The report analyzes factors affecting protein engineering market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the protein engineering market in these regions.

The global protein engineering market is segmented on the basis of end product, technology, and end user. On the basis of the end product the market is segmented as monoclonal antibodies, insulin, vaccines, growth hormones, interferon and others. Based on the technology the market is classified as irrational protein design and rational protein design. The market based on the end user is segmented as pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, contract research organizations and academic research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global protein engineering market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The protein engineering market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

