PUR Adhesives in Electronics Market 2019 Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

The global PUR adhesives in electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 9.5% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The market is driven by factors, such as increasing demand from the automotive industry and growing technological dominance. In addition, few factors, such as government regulations about limiting VOC emissions, etc., act as restraints to the market.

Demand from the Automotive Sector Driving the Market

The automotive sector has been the main driver for the growth of the market. The demand from the automotive sector is mainly because of increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe. According to International Energy Agency, there has been a rapid market evolution in electric cars, and this demand for electric vehicles is increasing the production of PUR adhesives. In addition, the market is technology-driven, and investments for the development of new technology and products are likely, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

“Electrically Conductive Adhesives” the Dominant Segment

The market is segmented by application and product type. By product type, electrically conductive adhesives is expected to dominate the market, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate because of their superior intrinsic properties, like thermal dissipation functionality, making them suitable for many applications.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

The market is further segmented by geography into – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific has the largest market for PUR adhesive, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as LCD/LED, smartphones, etc., along with advanced technological developments in the market.

Major Players: 3M, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, Bostik SA, Dow Chemicals Co. Dymax, Evonik, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Jowat AG, LG Chemical Ltd, Sika AG, among others.

