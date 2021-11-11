Radar Sensors Market: Worldwide Analysis and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

The Radar Sensors Market is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Radar Sensors market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Radar Sensors Market: – – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Autoliv Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, InnoSenT GmbH

The global radar sensors market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.04% during (2019 – 2024). The rapidly increasing automation, such as the developments toward autonomous driving and the progression of Industry 4.0, indicates the increasing demand for presence and motion detection for enhanced safety and control.

– The security systems segment held the largest share, of USD 8.83 billion, in the market studied, followed by lighting control and energy management. These segments are expected to significantly expand over the forecast period, thus aiding the growth of the radar sensor market.

– In the medical environment, radar sensors are not yet very common. However, there is an urgent need for a system to detect vital signs, such as heartbeat or breathing, without any physical contact.

– As the agricultural segment also adopts automation, the radar sensor market is expected to expand, over the forecast period.

– Further, the implementation of corner radar for 360-degree surveillance of the car, supported by short and mid-range radars of 24 GHz and more, recently by 79 GHz module, is gaining traction for high-resolution tracking. This enhances target separation or objects recognition with high channel numbers for high-resolution imaging radar.

– Such developments have already begun among startups, such as Metawave and Under. These innovations are expected to attract new investments across the supply chain. Also, Hyundai recently announced to invest in Metawave to improve radar for self-driving cars.

– However, higher R&D and Maintenance Costs coupled with restricted use of radars may hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Radar sensors use frequency modulated continuous wave radar to reliability detect moving and stationary objects including car, train, bus, trucks, and cargo in extremely bad conditions. Radar-based sensors are also ideal for collision avoidance onboard mobile equipment such as reach stackers, forklifts and mining vehicles or port machineries such as carriers, handlers, and shippers.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sensors to Have the Largest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The robust growth of the autonomous car market has been instrumental in driving the radar sensor market. The radar technology is driven by the New Car Assessment Program among OEMs, as they integrate these systems to complement camera devices for ADAS applications. Radars, combined with other sensors, provide enhanced information on safety and collision avoidance.

– The growth in the automotive radar sensor market is attributed mainly to the increasing AEB (automatic emergency braking) applications in the 77 GHz radar market.

– With the recent focus on safety in the US, such as the release of new federal guidance for automated vehicles- Automated Vehicles 3.0 by the NHTSA, the market potential for ADAS has been extended to mid-end cars, resulting in a production volume increase. Radar sensors are being increasingly employed by many brands, in 71% of cases for AEB. The aforementioned factors are significantly impacting the market for radar sensors.

– Further, with the advent and demand for smart and self-driving cars, the market for radar sensors is expected to grow significantly owing to the developments in the automotive sector.

North America Has the Highest Share in the Market Presently

– North America radar sensor is driven by high-end defense applications, smartphone penetration, autonomous cars, and consumer electronic devices majorly.

– Increase in FMCW applications gaining momentum in the region especially short range applications as the region has the highest defense expenditure in the world which is was USD 648 billion in 2018. FMCW has defense applications in altimetry for aircraft landing and speeding guns.

– North America region is a pioneer in the adoption of new technologies such as smart grid, smart homes, smart water networks, intelligent transport and infrastructure with sensors that use the technology of radar sensors is set to drive the market in the region.

– Ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of the automotive radar sensor.

– The smartphone adoption is set to increase from 80% in 2017 to 91% in 2025 according to GSMA which will also help drive the radar sensors market.

Table of Contents included in Radar Sensors Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

