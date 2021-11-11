Retail And Wholesale Market Rise at 6.4% CAGR to 2022 | Wal-Mart Stores, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CVS Health Corporation, Costco, Kroger Co, Tesco PLC, Carrefour S.A, Cardinal Health, Amazon, The Home Depot Inc., Lidl Stiftung & Co. K.

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2019

The retail and wholesale market consists of sales of retail and wholesale services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that together provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy goods from wholesalers or direct from producers, break bulk, store goods, display goods for sale either physically or online, sell to ultimate users or sometimes deliver.

Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy in bulk, store goods, break bulk and sell merchandise primarily to retailers, professional authorities or to other wholesalers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.

The retail and wholesale market expected to reach a value of nearly $75756.09 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the retail and wholesale market is due increasing disposable income in low oil prices, emerging markets growth and technology development.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Wal-Mart Stores, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CVS Health Corporation, Costco, Kroger Co, Tesco PLC, Carrefour S.A, Cardinal Health, Amazon, The Home Depot Inc., Lidl Stiftung & Co. K.

However, the market for retail and wholesale is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as weak wage growth in developed economies, price sensitivity and counterfeit products.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global retail and wholesale market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global retail and wholesale market. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.

In 2014, many e-commerce retailers started offline stores. Birchbox, an e-commerce store opened its first physical store in Soho and companies like Bonobos and Warby Parker doubled the number of their brick and mortar stores in 2014. E-commerce retailers setting up offline stores are good news for brick and mortar concept because it validates the need for physical stores.

Retail And Wholesale Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global retail and wholesale market.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Report Structure Retail And Wholesale Market Characteristics Retail And Wholesale Market Product Analysis Retail And Wholesale Market Supply Chain Retail And Wholesale Market Customer Information Retail And Wholesale Market Trends And Strategies Retail And Wholesale Market Size And Growth Retail And Wholesale Market Regional Analysis Retail And Wholesale Market Segmentation Retail And Wholesale Market Segments Retail And Wholesale Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Retail And Wholesale Market Western Europe Retail And Wholesale Market Eastern Europe Retail And Wholesale Market North America Retail And Wholesale Market South America Retail And Wholesale Market Middle East Retail And Wholesale Market Africa Retail And Wholesale Market Retail And Wholesale Market Competitive Landscape

