Security Information & Event Management Market: World-Wide Trends, Size, Demand & Growth Opportunities till 2019-2024

Global Security Information & Event Management Market Outlook

Security Information & Event Management Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Security Information & Event Management market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

IBM Corporation

Splunk Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus International plc

RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies)

Rapid7 Inc.

Exabeam Inc.

Securonix Inc.

AlienVault Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Factors such as the rise in security concerns owing to many regulatory compliances as the government institutes have access to country’s financial data are also aiding the growth of the market

– With the growth in complexity of threat landscape and an increase in the number of the population using the internet, the market is expected to grow rapidly in a dynamic changing environment. Other than this growing adoption of BYOD trend, the constant threat of cybercrime, the complexity of SIEM solutions and high cost of ownership are also responsible for the growth of the market.

– Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance originally drove SIEM adoption in large enterprises, however, concerns over advanced persistent threats have led smaller organizations to look at the benefits a SIEM managed security service provider can offer.

– Major factors such as high cost of deployment and scalability of security information and event management software are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Know About Security Information & Event Management Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in REGIONS

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Security Information & Event Management market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires.

Points covered in the Security Information & Event Management Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Security information and event management are based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organizations IT network applications and infrastructure. Owing to the increasing risks of cyber-attacks and security breaches in IT industry in the coming years and are anticipated to have high chances of critical information getting extracted from banks and IT companies. To eradicate these, major companies are adopting security information and event management solutions.

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise In Security Concerns

5.1.2 Growing Adoption Of BYOD

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment And Scalability

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment

6.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.2 Cloud

6.2 By Organisation Type

6.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Retail

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 Manufacturing

6.3.4 Government

6.3.5 Healthcare

6.3.6 Other End-users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 UK

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Continued…

