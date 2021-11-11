Self-service Kiosk Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Diebold, IBM, KIOSK Information Systems, NCR, Slabb

A self-service, or interactive, kiosk is a customized computer terminal that is either standalone or networked and is used to access information and services conveniently. A self-service kiosk consists of a monitor, usually touch enabled, through which people can seek information of their choosing. Self-service kiosks enable service providers to cater to high customer traffic. They are of immense help in retail stores and outlets, when the number of support staff is few and the number of customers is high.

The analysts forecast the global self-service kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global self-service kiosk market for the period 2015-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of self-service kiosks. It also considers sales of the pre-loaded software used in kiosks.

The market is divided into the following segments based on application:

• Entertainment

• Financial services

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Travel

• Others (public spaces, educational institutions, governments, hotels, and restaurants)

The report, Global Self-Service Kiosk Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Diebold

• IBM

• KIOSK Information Systems

• NCR

• Slabb

Other prominent vendors

• Meridian

• Outerwall

• Phoenix Kiosk

• Photo Finale

• Rosendahl Conceptkiosk

• TravelersBox.

Market driver

• Growing number of smart cities

Market challenge

• Cyber attacks

Market trend

• High usage of tablets instead of kiosks

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global self-service kiosk market by application

• Retail

• Entertainment

• Travel

• Financial services

• Healthcare

• Others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global self-service kiosk market by geography

• Americas

• Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

PART 08: Market drivers

• Growing number of smart cities

• Rising adoption of self-checkout kiosks in retail sector

• Ability to advertise

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Cyber attacks

• High initial cost

• Troubleshooting and customer support

• Standards and regulations

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• High usage of tablets instead of kiosks

• Location awareness

• Integration with omnichannel retailing

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Vendor analysis

Continued…..

