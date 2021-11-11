Social Services Market Hit at 11.3% CAGR to 2022 | Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, University of California System, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Social Services Global Market Report 2019

The social services market consists of the revenues generated from services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide benefits and facilities relating to food supplies, education, health care, disaster relief activities and housing services and are offered by private or government establishments to improve the living conditions and social well-being of under privileged children, disabled, elderly and the poor in a community.

The social services market expected to reach a value of nearly $6621.67 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the social services market is due to increasing demand for child care and educational services in both developed and developing countries, rapid urbanization, growing children population, new government initiatives, rising per capita income in emerging economies, globalization of educational services and increasing demand for educated workforce in emerging countries.

However, the market for social services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as interest rate increases, workforce issues.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, University of California System, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, University of Michigan, Food for Poor.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global social services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global social services market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to allow parents stay connected with their children when they are away for work.. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child activities at the care center by accessing videos and pictures. For instance, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents where they can monitor child activities at the daycare center. Cresthill Academy is utilizing technology to maximize communication and connection by providing information about child’s activities.

Social Services Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global social services market.

