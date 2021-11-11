Structural Adhesive Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2024

Structural Adhesive Market report provides a basic overview of the Structural Adhesive industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the Structural Adhesive provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. Structural Adhesive report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Structural Adhesive with detailed market segmentation by component, wearable, type, application, and geography. The global Structural Adhesive market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global structural adhesive market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7.3% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The increasing demand for structural adhesives from the construction and automotive sectors is expected to boost market growth. In addition, increasing investments in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific are expected to drive the market.

Private Investments Driving the Market

The major driver for the structural adhesives market is the increase in investment in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific in various end-user industries, like construction, automotive, wind, etc. Countries, like India and ASEAN, are showing an increase in private investment, along with government policies to uplift the local adhesives producers, and helping them increase their base overseas, thereby, driving the market studied.

“Epoxy” The Dominant Segment

The market is segmented on the basis of resin type and end-user industry. Based on resin type, epoxy has high demand, mainly due to their excellent intrinsic properties, like resistance to chemicals, low shrinkage values, and low VOC release during curing. Also, their usage has been increased in various niche applications, where excellent bonding strength is required. Based on the end-user industry, construction is the largest end user and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as a result of the increasing construction activities in China, India, etc.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for structural adhesives and is expected to increase in the forecast period, due to the demand from economies, like India, China, Japan, South Korea, etc., due to the increasing investments in end-users industries, such as construction, automotive, aerospace, etc. Also, significant shipbuilding activities in China and Korea are also expected to drive the demand in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, factors, like urbanization and rising per capita income in these countries, have also bolstered the growth.

Notable Developments

October 2017: H B Fuller has completed the acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants for USD 1.575 billion.

Major Players: Henkel AG, 3M, Ashland, Lord Corporation, Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co., ITW, DOW Chemical Company, SIKA AG, Scott Bader, Arkema, among others.

Structural Adhesive Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Structural Adhesive industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Structural Adhesive production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

