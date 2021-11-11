Syphilis Testing Market by Types (Primary Syphilis, Secondary Syphilis) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020

The report on “Syphilis Testing Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Syphilis is one of the vital sexually transmitted infections (STIs) caused by the bacteria named, Treponema pallidum, and can lead to long-term complications, if not diagnosed adequately. Syphilis continues to be a global health concern due to the increasing incidences occurring mainly among bisexuals, gays and MSM (men who have sex with men). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 36 million cases of syphilis in 2013 globally, with over 11 million new cases occurring annually. Additionally, around 90% of the syphilis cases are prevalent in developing countries with similar trends now observed in developed nations as well. The increasing syphilis cases are mainly due to the growing rate of anonymous sex, sex with multiple partners, sex under the influence of several drugs and increasing number of unprotected sex both anal and oral. Moreover, this is also gaining prominence in pregnant women due to the sex with infected partners, which can further lead to congenital abnormalities such as stillbirth, abortions and other abnormalities in pregnancy.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Alere Inc., Cepheid Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. and Diasorin.

The global syphilis testing market is expected to reach $3,650.3 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2%, from 2014 to 2020. There are various methods used for diagnosing syphilis cases, which include venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) test, rapid plasma reagin (RPR) test, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) test and few others. All syphilis tests are serological i.e. based upon antibodies present in the body fluid. The market would continue to grow primarily due to the rising incidences of fatal syphilis diseases, disease-related high-economic burden and concurrent implementation of new programs such as provider-initiated counselling and testing (PICT) and client-initiated counselling and testing (CICT). However, inadequate infrastructure provisions such as labs, equipment and supplies, lack of trained laboratory personnel in secluded geographic locations such as West African countries and the stigma associated with voluntary testing are likely to be some of the major restraints of the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Syphilis Testing market trends.

It offers quantitative analysis, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report.

Competitive intelligence of leading players of Syphilis Testing helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

