Textiles Industry – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 – 2024) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

The Indonesia Textiles Industry is expected to record a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period 2019–2024. The major factor driving the market studied is the accelerating exports growth in the country.

– High dependency on imported raw material is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Government initiative to attract investment in the industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Textiles Industry – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 – 2024) Market by Companies: – Indorama Corporation (PT. Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk), PT Argo Pantes Tbk, PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk, PT Century Textile Industry Tbk (Toray Industries Inc.), PT Eratex Djaja Tbk, PT Indo Kordsa Tbk, PT Pan Brothers Tbk, PT Panasia Group, PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk, PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk, PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia Tbk, PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk, PT Tyfountex Indonesia, PT. Ever Shine Tex Tbk

Key Market Trends

Accelerating exports growth to Drive the Market

– Indonesia is among the top 10 textile-producing nations in the world. The country is also the 12th largest textile and apparel exporter, with major exporting destinations, including the United States, EU, and Middle-East.

– The country’s exports were relatively stagnant during the four year period of 2012-2016. The biggest increase in exports was witnessed in yarn and garments during 2016-2018.

– According to API, in the year 2017, the country faced declines in exports in Japan and the European Union, which were offset by rising textile demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

– However, despite the global decline in the textile demand, the overall textile exports of the country rose by 8 % on a year-on-year basis in 2018, according to the Indonesian Textile Association (API). The United States still maintained top market destination for Indonesian textiles.

– Thus the above-mentioned factors are driving the textile industry in Indonesia.

Garments Stand out as the Largest Segment

The garment segment accounted for 22.23%, by volume in 2018, and 38.13%, by revenue, in 2018.

– The garment and textiles industry in Indonesia is raising the bar in the global textiles market, with the revenue of apparel reaching almost USD 16 billion in 2018.

– The Indonesian government has set a target to increase the export value of textiles and garments to USD 75 billion, by 2030.

– This step is expected to increase Indonesia’s textiles and apparel products share in the global market, by reaching 5%, by 2030.

– Domestic demand for garments is also rising, owing to the rising purchasing power of people, demand for new fashion, expansion of internet retailing, and growing sales channels.

– From the above-mentioned points, we can see a vast scope for the garments segment of the textiles industry in Indonesia during the forecast period.

